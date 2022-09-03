Rangers enter matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-73, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-68, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: TBD; Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-4, 7.27 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers come into the matchup against the Boston Red Sox after losing six games in a row.

Boston has a 65-68 record overall and a 33-34 record in home games. The Red Sox have a 22-14 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 58-73 overall and 30-35 on the road. The Rangers are 41-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 25 home runs while slugging .537. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 72 RBI for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .317 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .271 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

