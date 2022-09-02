Rangers head into matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-72, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-68, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dallas Keuchel (2-8, 8.84 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -187, Rangers +157; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a five-game losing streak, play the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 64-68 record overall and a 32-34 record in home games. The Red Sox have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .258.

Texas is 30-34 in road games and 58-72 overall. The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .244.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Red Sox are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 25 home runs while slugging .533. Franchy Cordero is 5-for-20 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 29 home runs, 51 walks and 71 RBI while hitting .256 for the Rangers. Nate Lowe is 16-for-40 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .306 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .283 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

