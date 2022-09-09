Rangers host Toronto Blue Jays, look to stop home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (76-60, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (59-77, fourth in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (7-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.37 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -160, Rangers +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers look to end their four-game home skid with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Texas has gone 28-38 at home and 59-77 overall. The Rangers are 39-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has gone 38-31 in road games and 76-60 overall. The Blue Jays have the top team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe has 22 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 68 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 6-for-43 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 56 extra base hits (29 doubles and 27 home runs). Bo Bichette is 18-for-42 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .209 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

