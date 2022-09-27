Trending:
Rangers look to stop slide in game against the Mariners

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (65-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-69, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jesus Tinoco (0-0, 1.72 ERA, .96 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-10, 3.60 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 201 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 83-69 overall and 39-32 in home games. The Mariners rank 10th in the majors with 184 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas is 33-42 in road games and 65-87 overall. The Rangers have a 13-32 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 12-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Frazier has 21 doubles, four triples, three home runs and 40 RBI for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 7-for-39 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager is third on the Rangers with 56 extra base hits (23 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Marcus Semien is 13-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rangers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Cal Raleigh: day-to-day (thumb), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: day-to-day (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories