Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 37-41 record in home games and a 70-86 record overall. The Angels are sixth in the AL with 186 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Texas is 34-43 on the road and 66-89 overall. The Rangers have a 27-66 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Rangers are ahead 10-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 38 home runs while slugging .617. Taylor Ward is 15-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nate Lowe has a .304 batting average to rank second on the Rangers, and has 26 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs. Marcus Semien is 12-for-37 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by one run

Rangers: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Velazquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Corey Seager: day-to-day (arm), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Solak: 60-Day IL (foot), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

