On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 4:31 pm
< a min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota. He started the first three games of...

READ MORE

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota. He started the first three games of this season.

Pierce also played his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore from 2016-19 before going to the Vikings.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|6 Indiana Digital Government Summit
10|6 Zoom Trainings - October
10|6 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories