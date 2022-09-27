Trending:
Ravens release DB Daryl Worley after he was inactive Sunday

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens released defensive back Daryl Worley on Tuesday.

The Ravens also announced they had signed guard Zack Johnson and linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to the practice squad and released wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback T.J. Carrie from the practice squad.

Worley played for the Ravens in Week 2 against Miami but was inactive Sunday at New England. This is his seventh NFL season.

Baltimore hosts Buffalo on Sunday.

