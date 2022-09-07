Rays aim to sweep 3-game series against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (67-70, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-58, second in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.37 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (7-4, 2.62 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -167, Red Sox +142; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox looking to sweep their three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 76-58 overall and 46-24 in home games. Rays hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Boston has a 32-36 record in road games and a 67-70 record overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .319.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 16th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 11-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 19 home runs while slugging .461. Jose Siri is 11-for-30 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 37 doubles, 12 home runs and 63 RBI while hitting .315 for the Red Sox. Alex Verdugo is 14-for-45 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .291 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .287 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Vidal Brujan: day-to-day (knee), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Franchy Cordero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nick Pivetta: day-to-day (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

