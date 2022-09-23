Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has a 50-28 record at home and an 83-67 record overall. The Rays have gone 55-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto is 84-66 overall and 41-34 in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Rays hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 20 home runs while slugging .470. Wander Franco is 11-for-37 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs while slugging .487. Bo Bichette is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.89 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

