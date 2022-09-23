Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

Tampa Bay has a 50-28 record at home and an 83-67 record overall. The Rays have gone 55-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto is 84-66 overall and 41-34 in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Rays hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 20 home runs while slugging .470. Wander Franco is 11-for-37 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs while slugging .487. Bo Bichette is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.89 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

        Read more: Sports News

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories