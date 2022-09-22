Rays look to stop slide in matchup with the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (84-65, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-67, third in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-5, 4.99 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Rays: JT Chargois (2-0, 2.76 ERA, .98 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to stop their three-game skid when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay has a 49-28 record at home and an 82-67 record overall. The Rays are 50-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has a 41-33 record in road games and an 84-65 record overall. The Blue Jays have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

The teams match up Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Rays are ahead 8-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has a .292 batting average to rank sixth on the Rays, and has 32 doubles and nine home runs. Wander Franco is 11-for-36 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette has 41 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 89 RBI while hitting .283 for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 13-for-43 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (side), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

