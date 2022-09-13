Rays take on the Blue Jays looking to end road skid

Tampa Bay Rays (78-61, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (79-61, second in the AL East) Toronto; Tuesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (7-4, 2.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.42 ERA, .99 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 39-29 in home games and 79-61 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 31-37 record on the road and a 78-61 record overall. The Rays have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 82 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 21-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

