Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 43-23 record in home games and a 73-57 record overall. The Rays have gone 46-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 34-33 record in road games and a 79-53 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks sixth on the Rays with a .286 batting average, and has 31 doubles, eight home runs, 70 walks and 49 RBI. Randy Arozarena is 17-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 51 home runs while slugging .661. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

