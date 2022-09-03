Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

New York Yankees (79-53, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (73-57, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (9-7, 4.21 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -130, Yankees +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Ross Foard, ICAM subject matter expert with CISA will explore how ICAM factors into zero trust and other modern security practices. In addition, Bryan Murphy, senior director at CyberArk, will provide an industry perspective.

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the New York Yankees trying to continue a seven-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 43-23 record in home games and a 73-57 record overall. The Rays have gone 46-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 34-33 record in road games and a 79-53 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Saturday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees have an 8-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks sixth on the Rays with a .286 batting average, and has 31 doubles, eight home runs, 70 walks and 49 RBI. Randy Arozarena is 17-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 51 home runs while slugging .661. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|9 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories