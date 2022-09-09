Red Sox head into matchup with the Orioles on losing streak

Boston Red Sox (67-71, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-65, fourth in the AL East) Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Boston Red Sox (67-71, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-65, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (4-2, 4.41 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -135, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox aim to break their three-game losing streak with a win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 40-28 at home and 72-65 overall. The Orioles have gone 29-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston is 67-71 overall and 32-37 on the road. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks third in the AL.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 27 home runs while slugging .466. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 34 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 63 RBI for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 17-for-36 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (back), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.