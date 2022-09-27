Red Sox look to break 6-game slide, take on the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (80-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-81, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.65 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -130, Orioles +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles as losers of six in a row.

Boston has gone 37-38 in home games and 72-81 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has an 80-73 record overall and a 36-39 record on the road. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 17th time these teams square off this season. The Orioles hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 40 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs for the Red Sox. Kike Hernandez is 9-for-32 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Cedric Mullins ranks third on the Orioles with a .262 batting average, and has 31 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 44 walks and 63 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (neck), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

