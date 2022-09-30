Red Sox look to break road slide, take on the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (75-81, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-69, second in the AL East) Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (10-11, 4.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (15-7, 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 176 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -199, Red Sox +168; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to end a five-game road skid.

Toronto has a 44-34 record in home games and an 87-69 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 35-19 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston has a 75-81 record overall and a 35-43 record on the road. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

The teams meet Friday for the 17th time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 13-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs while slugging .475. Bo Bichette is 14-for-43 with a double and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 27 home runs while slugging .520. Alex Verdugo is 13-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by three runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Red Sox: Trevor Story: 10-Day IL (heel), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

