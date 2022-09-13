Red Sox play the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (85-56, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-72, fifth in the AL East) Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (11-7, 3.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 218 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-11, 4.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -168, Red Sox +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the New York Yankees.

Boston has a 69-72 record overall and a 35-34 record at home. The Red Sox rank ninth in the AL with 133 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

New York has a 35-34 record in road games and an 85-56 record overall. The Yankees have the second-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.28.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Yankees are ahead 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 26 home runs while slugging .531. Xander Bogaerts is 16-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 23 doubles and 55 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 12-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

