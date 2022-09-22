Red Sox visit the Yankees to begin 4-game series

Boston Red Sox (72-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (90-58, first in the AL East) New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (11-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (13-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -170, Red Sox +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox on Thursday to open a four-game series.

New York has a 90-58 record overall and a 52-22 record in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.37 ERA, which ranks third in the AL.

Boston is 72-76 overall and 35-39 in road games. The Red Sox have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .317 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 27 doubles and 60 home runs. Gleyber Torres is 18-for-45 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 35 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clarke Schmidt: day-to-day (foot), Marwin Gonzalez: day-to-day (head), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Trevor Story: day-to-day (heel), Franchy Cordero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kutter Crawford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (back), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eric Hosmer: 10-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (finger), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

