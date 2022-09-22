Reds host the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (79-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-90, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a four-game series.

Milwaukee Brewers (79-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-90, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (11-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (4-12, 4.97 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers to open a four-game series.

Cincinnati has a 30-44 record in home games and a 59-90 record overall. The Reds are 44-16 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 79-70 record overall and a 37-40 record on the road. The Brewers have hit 205 total home runs to rank third in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the 16th time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are up 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 12 home runs, 29 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .256 for the Reds. Stuart Fairchild is 8-for-14 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has 30 doubles, 31 home runs and 95 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 7-for-40 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (eye), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.