Rockies aim to stop slide in game against the Giants

Colorado Rockies (65-89, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78, third in the NL West) San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (0-0); Giants: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup against the San Francisco Giants as losers of three straight games.

San Francisco has a 40-36 record in home games and a 76-78 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Colorado is 24-49 in road games and 65-89 overall. The Rockies have a 28-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 11-for-26 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Charlie Blackmon has 22 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .264 for the Rockies. Alan Trejo is 9-for-32 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thomas Szapucki: day-to-day (hip), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Rockies: Carlos Estevez: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

