Sports News

Rockies face the Padres leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 2:41 am
San Diego Padres (83-68, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (65-86, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (15-7, 3.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 183 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-9, 5.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -204, Rockies +172; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado has a 65-86 record overall and a 41-38 record in home games. The Rockies have gone 28-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego has an 83-68 record overall and a 43-36 record in road games. The Padres are 56-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Rockies are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with a .267 batting average, and has 28 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 41 walks and 101 RBI. Yonathan Daza is 12-for-37 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 65 extra base hits (34 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Juan Soto is 10-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Padres: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: C.J. Cron: day-to-day (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories