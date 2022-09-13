Rockies visit the White Sox to begin 2-game series

Colorado Rockies (61-80, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (72-69, second in the AL Central) Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-8, 5.38 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.78 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -190, Rockies +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a two-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Chicago is 34-36 in home games and 72-69 overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 61-80 record overall and a 21-46 record in road games. The Rockies have a 40-22 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 29 doubles, 13 home runs and 50 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-35 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 9-for-36 with six doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Josh Harrison: day-to-day (illness), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Yonathan Daza: day-to-day (shoulder), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

