Rosenberry scores to lead Rapids past Earthquakes 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night. Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the Rapids (10-12-9). Nathan Cardoso tied it in the 37th for the Earthquakes (7-14-9). Both teams play again on Saturday. The Rapids visit the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes host Dallas.

