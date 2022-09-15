Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rosenberry scores to lead Rapids past Earthquakes 2-1

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 12:32 am
< a min read
      

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the Rapids (10-12-9).

Nathan Cardoso tied it in the 37th for the Earthquakes (7-14-9).

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Rapids visit the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes host Dallas.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the Rapids (10-12-9).

Nathan Cardoso tied it in the 37th for the Earthquakes (7-14-9).

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Rapids visit the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes host Dallas.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 Fort Belvoir Tech Expo
9|21 NextGen Virtual Training Summit
9|21 Fireside Chat with Nadine Alameh, CEO...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories