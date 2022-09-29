Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central) Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to break a three-game road skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 31-45 record at home and a 61-92 record overall. The Tigers are 13-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 63-91 overall and 24-49 in road games. The Royals are 26-64 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Thursday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Royals hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .275 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

MJ Melendez has 18 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 9-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (arm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.