Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Royals bring road slide into matchup with the Tigers

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Kansas City Royals (63-91, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-8, 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-5, 4.37 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -135, Royals +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to break a three-game road skid when they play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 31-45 record at home and a 61-92 record overall. The Tigers are 13-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 63-91 overall and 24-49 in road games. The Royals are 26-64 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Thursday’s game is the 18th time these teams match up this season. The Royals hold a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .275 for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 10-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

MJ Melendez has 18 doubles, three triples and 18 home runs for the Royals. Hunter Dozier is 9-for-26 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 6-4, .300 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: day-to-day (arm), Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories