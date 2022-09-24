Royals host the Mariners on 5-game home win streak

Seattle Mariners (82-68, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (62-88, fourth in the AL Central) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-13, 5.81 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -180, Royals +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Seattle Mariners trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Kansas City is 62-88 overall and 38-41 in home games. The Royals have a 46-13 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 43-36 record in road games and an 82-68 record overall. The Mariners are third in the AL with 183 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Melendez has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 14-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 24 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Mariners. Carlos Santana is 8-for-39 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 3-7, .196 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (back), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

