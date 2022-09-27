Trending:
Royals visit the Tigers to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (63-89, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-92, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-9, 4.21 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (2-2, 3.13 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -110, Royals -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Detroit has a 59-92 record overall and a 29-45 record in home games. The Tigers have gone 32-66 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Kansas City has a 63-89 record overall and a 24-47 record on the road. The Royals have gone 26-63 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Royals are ahead 9-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 27 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 61 RBI for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 7-for-26 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. ranks second on the Royals with a .257 batting average, and has 31 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 80 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 16-for-36 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Royals: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories