S. Utah stomps St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in Fitzgerald’s debut

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 12:33 am
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and Southern Utah beat St. Thomas (MN) 44-13 in a season opener Thursday night.

Cade Sexauer threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and interception while Hope Adebayo ran for 73 yards on seven carries for St. Thomas.

The debut win for head coach DeLane Fitzgerald ended an eight-game losing streak for Southern Utah. The team hadn’t won since defeating Tarleton, 40-35 on Sept. 18, 2020. It was the Thunderbirds’ first season-opening win since 2013 when they beat South Alabama 22-21.

The Tommies, who made their first trip to Utah, are in their second season as a Division I program. It was the first meeting between the teams.

