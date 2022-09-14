Trending:
San Diego 2, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 1:01 am
< a min read
      

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 4 11
Profar lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .240
Soto rf 3 0 0 1 2 0 .212
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .302
Bell dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206
1-Liberato pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243
Kim ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Myers 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .250
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191
Nola c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 10
Rodríguez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204
Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
San Diego 000 100 001_2 8 0
Seattle 000 000 000_0 3 2

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E_Brash (1), Rodríguez (5). LOB_San Diego 11, Seattle 2. 2B_Myers (13), Bell (5). RBIs_Myers (31), Soto (7). S_Nola, Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham, Bell, Myers 2, Liberato); Seattle 0. RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Santana.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 14-7 8 2 0 0 0 7 94 3.16
Hader, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 12.10
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gilbert, L, 12-6 5 4 1 1 3 5 107 3.19
Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.17
Festa 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.55
Brash 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.33
Sewald 1 2 1 0 1 1 15 2.62

Inherited runners-scored_Brash 1-0. IBB_off Sewald (Machado).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:04. A_34,740 (47,929).

Top Stories