San Diego 2, Seattle 0

San Diego

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

2

8

2

4

11 Profar lf

5

0

1

0

0

3

.240 READ MORE

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 4 11 Profar lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .240 Soto rf 3 0 0 1 2 0 .212 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .302 Bell dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .206 1-Liberato pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .243 Kim ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Myers 1b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .250 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Nola c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 0 10 Rodríguez cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Suárez 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Santana dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .204 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Haggerty rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250

San Diego 000 100 001_2 8 0 Seattle 000 000 000_0 3 2

1-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E_Brash (1), Rodríguez (5). LOB_San Diego 11, Seattle 2. 2B_Myers (13), Bell (5). RBIs_Myers (31), Soto (7). S_Nola, Kim.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham, Bell, Myers 2, Liberato); Seattle 0. RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Santana.

DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 14-7 8 2 0 0 0 7 94 3.16 Hader, S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 12.10

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gilbert, L, 12-6 5 4 1 1 3 5 107 3.19 Swanson 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.17 Festa 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.55 Brash 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 4.33 Sewald 1 2 1 0 1 1 15 2.62

Inherited runners-scored_Brash 1-0. IBB_off Sewald (Machado).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:04. A_34,740 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.