San Diego 2, Seattle 0

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
8
2
4
11
Profar lf
5
0
1
0
0
3
.240
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|4
|11
|
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.212
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|1-Liberato pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Nola c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Haggerty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001_2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|2
1-ran for Bell in the 8th.
E_Brash (1), Rodríguez (5). LOB_San Diego 11, Seattle 2. 2B_Myers (13), Bell (5). RBIs_Myers (31), Soto (7). S_Nola, Kim.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham, Bell, Myers 2, Liberato); Seattle 0. RISP_San Diego 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Santana.
DP_San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 14-7
|8
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|94
|3.16
|Hader, S, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|12.10
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 12-6
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|107
|3.19
|Swanson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.17
|Festa
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.55
|Brash
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.33
|Sewald
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.62
Inherited runners-scored_Brash 1-0. IBB_off Sewald (Machado).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:04. A_34,740 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.