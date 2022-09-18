San Diego 6, Arizona 1

San Diego

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

6

8

6

5

5 Profar lf

5

1

1

0

0

1

.236 READ MORE

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 8 6 5 5 Profar lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Soto rf 4 2 3 2 1 1 .221 Machado dh 4 2 1 2 1 0 .296 Drury 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .237 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .241 Kim ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Nola c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248 Azocar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 1 11 Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Varsho rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243 McCarthy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .236 Marte 2b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .245 Carroll lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .278 b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Hummel c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .173 a-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190

San Diego 201 010 011_6 8 1 Arizona 000 000 001_1 4 2

a-lined out for Hummel in the 8th. b-flied out for Carroll in the 9th.

E_Darvish (1), Nelson (1), Perdomo (14). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Azocar (9), Drury (6), Soto (5), Marte (39), Walker (22). HR_Machado (29), off Nelson; Soto (4), off Nelson. RBIs_Machado 2 (92), Drury (24), Soto 2 (12), Cronenworth (75), Marte (51). SF_Drury, Cronenworth, Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Profar, Myers); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Rivera, Hummel, Perdomo 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Profar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Thomas, Marte, Thomas).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 15-7 6 1 0 0 1 8 94 3.05 Suarez 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.70 Morejon 2 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.18

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson, L, 1-1 5 1-3 3 4 3 4 3 85 1.47 Widener 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 5.23 Kennedy 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 5.01 Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.86

WP_Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:03. A_20,480 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.