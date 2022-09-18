Trending:
San Diego 6, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 7:35 pm
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 8 6 5 5
Profar lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Soto rf 4 2 3 2 1 1 .221
Machado dh 4 2 1 2 1 0 .296
Drury 3b 2 0 1 1 1 0 .237
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .241
Kim ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Myers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Nola c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Azocar cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 1 11
Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Varsho rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .243
McCarthy dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .236
Marte 2b 2 0 1 1 1 1 .245
Carroll lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .278
b-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Thomas cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Hummel c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .173
a-C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .190
San Diego 201 010 011_6 8 1
Arizona 000 000 001_1 4 2

a-lined out for Hummel in the 8th. b-flied out for Carroll in the 9th.

E_Darvish (1), Nelson (1), Perdomo (14). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Azocar (9), Drury (6), Soto (5), Marte (39), Walker (22). HR_Machado (29), off Nelson; Soto (4), off Nelson. RBIs_Machado 2 (92), Drury (24), Soto 2 (12), Cronenworth (75), Marte (51). SF_Drury, Cronenworth, Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Profar, Myers); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Rivera, Hummel, Perdomo 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Profar.

DP_Arizona 1 (Thomas, Marte, Thomas).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 15-7 6 1 0 0 1 8 94 3.05
Suarez 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.70
Morejon 2 2 1 1 0 1 24 4.18
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson, L, 1-1 5 1-3 3 4 3 4 3 85 1.47
Widener 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 24 5.23
Kennedy 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 5.01
Melancon 1 2 1 1 0 0 12 4.86

WP_Melancon.

Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:03. A_20,480 (48,686).

