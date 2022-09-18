San Diego 6, Arizona 1

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
6
8
6
5
5
Profar lf
5
1
1
0
0
1
.236
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|5
|5
|
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Machado dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Azocar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Hummel c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|San Diego
|201
|010
|011_6
|8
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|2
a-lined out for Hummel in the 8th. b-flied out for Carroll in the 9th.
E_Darvish (1), Nelson (1), Perdomo (14). LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B_Azocar (9), Drury (6), Soto (5), Marte (39), Walker (22). HR_Machado (29), off Nelson; Soto (4), off Nelson. RBIs_Machado 2 (92), Drury (24), Soto 2 (12), Cronenworth (75), Marte (51). SF_Drury, Cronenworth, Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Machado, Profar, Myers); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Rivera, Hummel, Perdomo 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Profar.
DP_Arizona 1 (Thomas, Marte, Thomas).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 15-7
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|94
|3.05
|Suarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.70
|Morejon
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.18
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|85
|1.47
|Widener
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.23
|Kennedy
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.01
|Melancon
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.86
WP_Melancon.
Umpires_Home, Alex MacKay; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:03. A_20,480 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.