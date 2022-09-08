San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Arizona

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

29

3

6

3

4

8 Rojas 3b

2

0

0

0

2

1

.274 READ MORE

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 4 8 Rojas 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Varsho dh 4 2 2 2 0 0 .243 Carroll lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .281 Hummel c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .176 b-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Thomas cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .249 Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Difo ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 3 5 Kim ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .256 Soto rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .190 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297 Bell dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .193 Profar lf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .244 Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .244 Nola c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Azocar cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257

Arizona 020 100 000_3 6 0 San Diego 030 110 01x_6 10 1

a-grounded out for Perdomo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hummel in the 9th.

E_Azocar (3). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Carroll (3), Kim (25). HR_Varsho 2 (23), off Darvish; Carroll (1), off Darvish; Profar (14), off Henry; Cronenworth (15), off Henry; Myers (4), off Henry. RBIs_Varsho 2 (64), Carroll (7), Profar 2 (55), Cronenworth (71), Myers (30), Bell (11), Kim (51). SB_Grisham (6). CS_Carroll (1). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Diego 4 (Grisham 2, Myers, Kim). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Profar, Azocar. GIDP_Marte, Walker.

DP_San Diego 2 (Myers, Kim, Myers; Cronenworth, Myers).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Henry, L, 3-4 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2 70 5.50 Middleton 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 26 1.98 Melancon 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 5.09 Mantiply 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 2.96

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 13-7 6 5 3 3 3 6 95 3.31 Suarez, H, 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.97 Martinez, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.27 Hader, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 15.26

Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Suarez 2-0. HBP_Henry 2 (Soto,Soto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. A_36,948 (40,209).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.