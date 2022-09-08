San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
29
3
6
3
4
8
Rojas 3b
2
0
0
0
2
1
.274
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|
|Rojas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Varsho dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Hummel c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|b-C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Thomas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Difo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|3
|5
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.193
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Azocar cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Arizona
|020
|100
|000_3
|6
|0
|San Diego
|030
|110
|01x_6
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Perdomo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hummel in the 9th.
E_Azocar (3). LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Carroll (3), Kim (25). HR_Varsho 2 (23), off Darvish; Carroll (1), off Darvish; Profar (14), off Henry; Cronenworth (15), off Henry; Myers (4), off Henry. RBIs_Varsho 2 (64), Carroll (7), Profar 2 (55), Cronenworth (71), Myers (30), Bell (11), Kim (51). SB_Grisham (6). CS_Carroll (1). S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Diego 4 (Grisham 2, Myers, Kim). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; San Diego 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Profar, Azocar. GIDP_Marte, Walker.
DP_San Diego 2 (Myers, Kim, Myers; Cronenworth, Myers).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, L, 3-4
|4
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|2
|70
|5.50
|Middleton
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.98
|Melancon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.09
|Mantiply
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.96
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 13-7
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|95
|3.31
|Suarez, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.97
|Martinez, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.27
|Hader, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|15.26
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Suarez 2-0. HBP_Henry 2 (Soto,Soto).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:03. A_36,948 (40,209).
