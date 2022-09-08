Trending:
San Diego 6, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 12:00 am
Arizona

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 3 6 3 Totals 34 6 10 6
Rojas 3b 2 0 0 0 Kim ss 4 0 1 1
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 1 0 0 0
McCarthy rf 4 0 1 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0
Rivera 1b 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0
Varsho dh 4 2 2 2 Bell dh 3 1 1 1
Carroll lf 4 1 2 1 Profar lf 3 1 1 2
Hummel c 2 0 0 0 Myers 1b 4 1 1 1
C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 3 1
Thomas cf 2 0 1 0 Nola c 4 1 2 0
Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 Azocar cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Walker ph 1 0 0 0
Difo ss 0 0 0 0
Arizona 020 100 000 3
San Diego 030 110 01x 6

E_Azocar (3). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 8. 2B_Carroll (3), Kim (25). HR_Varsho 2 (23), Carroll (1), Profar (14), Cronenworth (15), Myers (4). SB_Grisham (6). S_Perdomo (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Henry L,3-4 4 1-3 7 5 5 1 2
Middleton 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Melancon 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mantiply 1 2 1 1 0 1
San Diego
Darvish W,13-7 6 5 3 3 3 6
Suarez H,9 1 0 0 0 1 0
Martinez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hader S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Darvish pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Henry 2 (Soto,Soto).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. A_36,948 (40,209).

Top Stories