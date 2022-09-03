San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
7
7
7
8
11
Profar lf
5
1
2
3
0
2
.243
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|a-Azocar ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.306
|b-Rosario ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Drury 1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.193
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|11
|
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Thompson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Vargas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Muncy dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Taylor 2b-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.224
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Alberto ss-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|San Diego
|004
|003
|000_7
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001_1
|4
|0
a-singled for Soto in the 9th. b-walked for Machado in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_J.Turner 2 (31). HR_Machado (25), off May; Drury (5), off May; Profar (13), off Hembree. RBIs_Machado 2 (87), Drury 2 (20), Profar 3 (51), Gallo (9).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham 2, Nola, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Gallo, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kim. GIDP_Nola.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Taylor, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 12-7
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|111
|3.26
|Wilson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Crismatt
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|2.75
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May, L, 1-2
|5
|
|4
|6
|6
|5
|5
|87
|4.50
|Hembree
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Bickford
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|43
|4.94
|Alberto
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-2. HBP_May 2 (Cronenworth,Drury), Darvish 2 (Taylor,Smith).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:30. A_45,164 (56,000).
