Sports News

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 1:57 am
1 min read
      

San Diego
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
7
7
7
8
11

Profar lf
5
1
2
3
0
2
.243

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 7 7 8 11
Profar lf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .243
Soto rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .250
a-Azocar ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Machado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .306
b-Rosario ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Bell dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .240
Drury 1b 2 2 1 2 0 0 .220
Myers 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .193
Kim ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260
Nola c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 3 11
Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Thompson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .322
Vargas 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Muncy dh-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .185
J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274
Gallo lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .189
Taylor 2b-ss 0 0 0 0 3 0 .224
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .202
Alberto ss-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
San Diego 004 003 000_7 7 0
Los Angeles 000 000 001_1 4 0

a-singled for Soto in the 9th. b-walked for Machado in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_J.Turner 2 (31). HR_Machado (25), off May; Drury (5), off May; Profar (13), off Hembree. RBIs_Machado 2 (87), Drury 2 (20), Profar 3 (51), Gallo (9).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham 2, Nola, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Gallo, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kim. GIDP_Nola.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Taylor, Freeman).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, W, 12-7 7 2 0 0 2 9 111 3.26
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00
Crismatt 1 2 1 1 1 1 30 2.75
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
May, L, 1-2 5 4 6 6 5 5 87 4.50
Hembree 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.00
Bickford 2 1 0 0 1 4 43 4.94
Alberto 1 1 0 0 2 0 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-2. HBP_May 2 (Cronenworth,Drury), Darvish 2 (Taylor,Smith).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:30. A_45,164 (56,000).

