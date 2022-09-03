San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 7 7 8 11 Profar lf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .243 Soto rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .250 a-Azocar ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Machado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .306 b-Rosario ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Bell dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .175 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .240 Drury 1b 2 2 1 2 0 0 .220 Myers 1b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .254 Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 2 2 .193 Kim ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260 Nola c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 3 11 Betts rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Thompson rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .322 Vargas 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Muncy dh-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .185 J.Turner 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .274 Gallo lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .189 Taylor 2b-ss 0 0 0 0 3 0 .224 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .202 Alberto ss-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233

San Diego 004 003 000_7 7 0 Los Angeles 000 000 001_1 4 0

a-singled for Soto in the 9th. b-walked for Machado in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 9, Los Angeles 8. 2B_J.Turner 2 (31). HR_Machado (25), off May; Drury (5), off May; Profar (13), off Hembree. RBIs_Machado 2 (87), Drury 2 (20), Profar 3 (51), Gallo (9).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Grisham 2, Nola, Profar, Cronenworth); Los Angeles 3 (Alberto, Gallo, Bellinger). RISP_San Diego 1 for 10; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kim. GIDP_Nola.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Alberto, Taylor, Freeman).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, W, 12-7 7 2 0 0 2 9 111 3.26 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.00 Crismatt 1 2 1 1 1 1 30 2.75

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May, L, 1-2 5 4 6 6 5 5 87 4.50 Hembree 1 1 1 1 0 2 19 3.00 Bickford 2 1 0 0 1 4 43 4.94 Alberto 1 1 0 0 2 0 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hembree 2-2. HBP_May 2 (Cronenworth,Drury), Darvish 2 (Taylor,Smith).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:30. A_45,164 (56,000).

