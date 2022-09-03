Trending:
San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1

September 3, 2022 1:36 am
Philadelphia

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Philadelphia San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 34 13 11 12
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Wade Jr. 1b 6 1 2 0
Maton lf 1 1 1 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 2 2 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 Flores dh 2 3 0 1
Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 Slater lf 0 0 0 0
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 Pederson lf 2 2 2 5
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Brinson ph-cf 2 0 1 0
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 1 1 1
Sands ph-c 2 0 0 0 Villar 2b 1 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0 Longoria 3b 3 0 1 2
Vierling rf 1 0 0 0 Davis ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Stott ss 3 0 1 0 Estrada 2b-ss 4 1 1 1
Segura 2b 2 0 0 0 González rf-lf 4 2 1 0
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 Knapp c 2 1 0 2
Philadelphia 000 000 001 1
San Francisco 434 010 01x 13

E_Coonrod (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Maton (2), Yastrzemski (23), Longoria (11). 3B_González (2). HR_Pederson (21). SF_Knapp (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Gibson L,9-6 1 2-3 5 7 7 4 2
Coonrod 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
Sánchez 3 2-3 3 1 1 4 6
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stubbs 1 1 1 1 0 0
San Francisco
Cobb W,5-6 7 3 0 0 1 7
García 1 0 0 0 0 2
González 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_Coonrod (Estrada). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:05. A_32,840 (41,915).

