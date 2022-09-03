San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
5
1
1
9
Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.212
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|13
|11
|12
|10
|9
|
|Wade Jr. 1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Flores dh
|2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.245
|Slater lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Pederson lf
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.268
|a-Brinson ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.227
|Villar 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.257
|c-Davis ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|González rf-lf-p
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Knapp c
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|434
|010
|01x_13
|11
|0
a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Realmuto in the 7th. c-struck out for Longoria in the 7th.
E_Coonrod (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Maton (2), Yastrzemski (23), Longoria (11). 3B_González (2). HR_Pederson (21), off Gibson. RBIs_Bohm (61), Pederson 5 (58), Crawford (42), Longoria 2 (30), Knapp 2 (2), Flores (61), Estrada (52). SF_Knapp.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Sands, Marsh); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, González 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; San Francisco 6 for 16.
Runners moved up_Harper, Wade Jr., Knapp. GIDP_Harper.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Longoria, Wade Jr.).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 9-6
|1
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|4
|2
|65
|4.48
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|38
|5.40
|Sánchez
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|75
|5.03
|Bellatti
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.71
|Stubbs
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 5-6
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|88
|3.58
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.79
|González
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 1-0, Sánchez 3-2. HBP_Coonrod (Estrada). WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:05. A_32,840 (41,915).
