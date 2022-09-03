Trending:
San Francisco 13, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022 1:36 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
31
1
5
1
1
9

Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.212

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 9
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Maton lf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .314
Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Sosa 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .294
Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Realmuto c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .272
b-Sands ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Vierling rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Stott ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Segura 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .281
Marsh cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .269
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 13 11 12 10 9
Wade Jr. 1b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .183
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 2 2 0 1 2 .206
Flores dh 2 3 0 1 3 0 .245
Slater lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Pederson lf 2 2 2 5 1 0 .268
a-Brinson ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 1 2 .227
Villar 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Longoria 3b 3 0 1 2 1 0 .257
c-Davis ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Estrada 2b-ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .260
González rf-lf-p 4 2 1 0 1 1 .254
Knapp c 2 1 0 2 2 0 .000
Philadelphia 000 000 001_1 5 1
San Francisco 434 010 01x_13 11 0

a-singled for Pederson in the 5th. b-struck out for Realmuto in the 7th. c-struck out for Longoria in the 7th.

E_Coonrod (1). LOB_Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 9. 2B_Maton (2), Yastrzemski (23), Longoria (11). 3B_González (2). HR_Pederson (21), off Gibson. RBIs_Bohm (61), Pederson 5 (58), Crawford (42), Longoria 2 (30), Knapp 2 (2), Flores (61), Estrada (52). SF_Knapp.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Sands, Marsh); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, González 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 4; San Francisco 6 for 16.

Runners moved up_Harper, Wade Jr., Knapp. GIDP_Harper.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Longoria, Wade Jr.).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, L, 9-6 1 2-3 5 7 7 4 2 65 4.48
Coonrod 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 38 5.40
Sánchez 3 2-3 3 1 1 4 6 75 5.03
Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.71
Stubbs 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 9.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb, W, 5-6 7 3 0 0 1 7 88 3.58
García 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.79
González 1 2 1 1 0 0 6 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 1-0, Sánchez 3-2. HBP_Coonrod (Estrada). WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:05. A_32,840 (41,915).

