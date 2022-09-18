Trending:
San Francisco 27, Seattle 7

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 7:03 pm
Seattle
0
0
7
0

7

San Francisco
6
14
0
7

27

First Quarter

Seattle 0 0 7 0 7
San Francisco 6 14 0 7 27

First Quarter

SF_FG Gould 20, 9:16.

SF_FG Gould 33, 1:26.

Second Quarter

SF_Dwelley 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:19.

SF_Juszczyk 1 run (Gould kick), 1:26.

Third Quarter

Sea_M.Jackson 85 blocked field goal return (Myers kick), 5:25.

Fourth Quarter

SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:51.

___

Sea SF
First downs 14 25
Total Net Yards 216 373
Rushes-yards 14-36 45-189
Passing 180 184
Punt Returns 1-0 3-23
Kickoff Returns 3-46 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-23
Comp-Att-Int 24-30-2 15-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 1-0
Punts 5-49.8 3-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 10-106 1-26
Time of Possession 21:40 38:20

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Penny 6-15, Walker 4-10, Homer 2-9, G.Smith 2-2. San Francisco, Wilson 18-84, Samuel 4-53, Davis-Price 14-33, Lance 3-13, Garoppolo 3-5, Juszczyk 2-1, Brendel 1-0.

PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 24-29-1-197, Dallas 0-1-1-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 13-21-0-154, Lance 2-3-0-30.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 9-107, Metcalf 4-35, Homer 4-33, Fant 2-11, Walker 2-5, Dissly 2-0, Eskridge 1-6. San Francisco, Aiyuk 5-63, Samuel 5-44, Wilson 2-19, Dwelley 1-38, McCloud 1-16, Jennings 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 20.

