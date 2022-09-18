San Francisco 27, Seattle 7

Seattle
0
0
7
0
—
7
San Francisco
6
14
0
7
—
27
First Quarter
First Quarter
SF_FG Gould 20, 9:16.
SF_FG Gould 33, 1:26.
Second Quarter
SF_Dwelley 38 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 11:19.
SF_Juszczyk 1 run (Gould kick), 1:26.
Third Quarter
Sea_M.Jackson 85 blocked field goal return (Myers kick), 5:25.
Fourth Quarter
SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:51.
|
|Sea
|SF
|First downs
|14
|25
|Total Net Yards
|216
|373
|Rushes-yards
|14-36
|45-189
|Passing
|180
|184
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-23
|Kickoff Returns
|3-46
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-23
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-30-2
|15-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-0
|Punts
|5-49.8
|3-44.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-106
|1-26
|Time of Possession
|21:40
|38:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Penny 6-15, Walker 4-10, Homer 2-9, G.Smith 2-2. San Francisco, Wilson 18-84, Samuel 4-53, Davis-Price 14-33, Lance 3-13, Garoppolo 3-5, Juszczyk 2-1, Brendel 1-0.
PASSING_Seattle, G.Smith 24-29-1-197, Dallas 0-1-1-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 13-21-0-154, Lance 2-3-0-30.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 9-107, Metcalf 4-35, Homer 4-33, Fant 2-11, Walker 2-5, Dissly 2-0, Eskridge 1-6. San Francisco, Aiyuk 5-63, Samuel 5-44, Wilson 2-19, Dwelley 1-38, McCloud 1-16, Jennings 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Gould 20.
