San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

San Francisco
Arizona
ab
r
h
bi
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wade Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Varsho ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystrzemski rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rivera dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|P.Smith ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Luplow rf-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|González lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|San Francisco
|011
|210
|001
|—
|6
|Arizona
|002
|030
|000
|—
|5
E_Alcántara (9). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 10. 2B_Davis (6), Garrett (7), Rivera (8), K.Marte (41). HR_Crawford (9), Wynns (2), Villar (7), Garrett (4). S_Yastrzemski (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Y.Marte
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Miller
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Young W,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doval S,25-28
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henry
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Widener
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Frias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C.Smith L,1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:37. A_25,949 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.