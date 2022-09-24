San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 5 10 Slater cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 c-Wade Jr. ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .201 Flores 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .236 Yastrzemski rf-cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .210 Longoria 3b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .241 Davis 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .248 Crawford ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .227 Villar dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .215 Wynns c 2 1 2 1 1 0 .248 e-Vosler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Bart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .218 González lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .254 a-Pederson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .266

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 11 5 4 16 K.Marte 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .242 Garrett lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .317 b-Varsho ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Rivera dh 3 1 1 2 0 1 .225 d-P.Smith ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .236 C.Kelly c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .212 f-Rojas ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Luplow rf-lf 2 0 2 1 2 0 .163 g-Thomas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Alcántara 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Carroll cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271 Perdomo ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .192

San Francisco 011 210 001_6 10 0 Arizona 002 030 000_5 11 1

a-struck out for González in the 6th. b-struck out for Garrett in the 6th. c-walked for Slater in the 7th. d-singled for Rivera in the 7th. e-struck out for Wynns in the 8th. f-singled for C.Kelly in the 9th. g-grounded out for Luplow in the 9th.

E_Alcántara (9). LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 10. 2B_Davis (6), Garrett (7), Rivera (8), K.Marte (41). HR_Crawford (9), off Henry; Wynns (2), off Henry; Villar (7), off Henry; Garrett (4), off Rodón. RBIs_Crawford (48), Wynns (19), Villar 2 (19), Longoria (34), Davis (11), Garrett 2 (10), Rivera 2 (17), Luplow (28). S_Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Alcántara 2, Varsho, Carroll). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.

GIDP_Slater.

DP_Arizona 1 (K.Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón 4 1-3 4 4 4 3 7 93 2.98 Y.Marte 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 24 6.00 Miller 2 2-3 4 0 0 0 7 49 0.00 Young, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2.57 Doval, S, 25-28 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.38

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Henry 4 2-3 6 5 5 3 6 82 5.98 Widener 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 22 3.95 Frias 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 9.39 Ginkel 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.12 C.Smith, L, 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 0 14 4.29

Inherited runners-scored_Y.Marte 2-2, Young 1-0, Widener 1-0. WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:37. A_25,949 (48,686).

