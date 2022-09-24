San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
6
10
6
5
10
Slater cf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.266
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|5
|10
|
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|c-Wade Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Flores 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Yastrzemski rf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Villar dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.215
|Wynns c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|e-Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|González lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|4
|16
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Garrett lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.317
|b-Varsho ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rivera dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|d-P.Smith ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.236
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.212
|f-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Luplow rf-lf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.163
|g-Thomas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Carroll cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|San Francisco
|011
|210
|001_6
|10
|0
|Arizona
|002
|030
|000_5
|11
|1
a-struck out for González in the 6th. b-struck out for Garrett in the 6th. c-walked for Slater in the 7th. d-singled for Rivera in the 7th. e-struck out for Wynns in the 8th. f-singled for C.Kelly in the 9th. g-grounded out for Luplow in the 9th.
E_Alcántara (9). LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 10. 2B_Davis (6), Garrett (7), Rivera (8), K.Marte (41). HR_Crawford (9), off Henry; Wynns (2), off Henry; Villar (7), off Henry; Garrett (4), off Rodón. RBIs_Crawford (48), Wynns (19), Villar 2 (19), Longoria (34), Davis (11), Garrett 2 (10), Rivera 2 (17), Luplow (28). S_Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Alcántara 2, Varsho, Carroll). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 3; Arizona 2 for 8.
GIDP_Slater.
DP_Arizona 1 (K.Marte, Perdomo, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|93
|2.98
|Y.Marte
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|6.00
|Miller
|2
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|49
|0.00
|Young, W, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.57
|Doval, S, 25-28
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.38
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|4
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|6
|82
|5.98
|Widener
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.95
|Frias
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|9.39
|Ginkel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.12
|C.Smith, L, 1-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored_Y.Marte 2-2, Young 1-0, Widener 1-0. WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:37. A_25,949 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.