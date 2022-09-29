San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Colorado
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|4
|11
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Cron dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Bouchard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Trejo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|4
|13
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|2-Slater pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.289
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Vosler lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|1-Estrada pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Proctor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.125
|Colorado
|010
|010
|001_3
|4
|1
|San Francisco
|300
|003
|00x_6
|9
|2
1-ran for Vosler in the 6th. 2-ran for Pederson in the 6th.
E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4), off Hjelle. RBIs_Montero (19), Trejo (16), Toglia (11), Yastrzemski (52), Crawford (49), Proctor (1), Pederson 2 (70). SF_Crawford, Proctor.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron 2, Trejo); San Francisco 2 (Yastrzemski 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Iglesias 2, Montero, Toglia. GIDP_Toglia.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Proctor, Crawford, Davis).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 3-8
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|4
|6
|96
|5.40
|Lawrence
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|32
|6.02
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|6.61
|Blach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|6.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.77
|Hjelle, W, 1-2
|4
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|60
|7.20
|Miller, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|31
|0.00
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.68
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|6.07
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-2. WP_Hjelle.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.
T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
