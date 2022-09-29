Trending:
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 1:23 am
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
3
4
3
4
11

Daza cf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.301

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 4 3 4 11
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .301
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Cron dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .263
Díaz c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .232
Bouchard lf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .286
Montero 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .233
Toglia rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .211
Trejo 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .283
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 9 5 4 13
Pederson rf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .272
2-Slater pr-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .289
Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Longoria dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .231
Villar 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .211
Vosler lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279
1-Estrada pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .266
Bart c 3 1 1 0 1 2 .219
Proctor 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .125
Colorado 010 010 001_3 4 1
San Francisco 300 003 00x_6 9 2

1-ran for Vosler in the 6th. 2-ran for Pederson in the 6th.

E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4), off Hjelle. RBIs_Montero (19), Trejo (16), Toglia (11), Yastrzemski (52), Crawford (49), Proctor (1), Pederson 2 (70). SF_Crawford, Proctor.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron 2, Trejo); San Francisco 2 (Yastrzemski 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 11; San Francisco 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Iglesias 2, Montero, Toglia. GIDP_Toglia.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Proctor, Crawford, Davis).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, L, 3-8 5 4 3 2 4 6 96 5.40
Lawrence 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 32 6.02
Smith 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 29 6.61
Blach 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 6.15
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.77
Hjelle, W, 1-2 4 2 2 1 2 2 60 7.20
Miller, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 5 31 0.00
Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 2 23 3.68
Marte 1 1 1 1 1 1 26 6.07

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-2. WP_Hjelle.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.

T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).

Top Stories