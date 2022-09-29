San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Colorado
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|5
|
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Slater pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cron dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bouchard lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Toglia rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vosler lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trejo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Estrada pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proctor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Colorado
|010
|010
|001
|—
|3
|San Francisco
|300
|003
|00x
|—
|6
E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,3-8
|5
|
|4
|3
|2
|4
|6
|Lawrence
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Blach
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brebbia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hjelle W,1-2
|4
|
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Miller H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rogers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Marte
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.
WP_Hjelle.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.
T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).
