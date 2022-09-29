Trending:
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

The Associated Press
September 29, 2022 1:23 am
Colorado

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 31 6 9 5
Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Pederson rf 3 1 2 2
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Slater pr-cf 1 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Davis 1b 3 1 1 0
Cron dh 3 1 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 1
Díaz c 4 1 1 0 Longoria dh 3 0 0 0
Bouchard lf 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1
Montero 1b 4 0 0 1 Villar 3b 4 1 2 0
Toglia rf 4 0 0 1 Vosler lf 3 0 1 0
Trejo 2b 4 1 2 1 Estrada pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Bart c 3 1 1 0
Proctor 2b 3 0 0 1
Colorado 010 010 001 3
San Francisco 300 003 00x 6

E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Ureña L,3-8 5 4 3 2 4 6
Lawrence 1-3 3 3 3 0 0
Smith 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Blach 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hjelle W,1-2 4 2 2 1 2 2
Miller H,1 2 0 0 0 0 5
Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 2
Marte 1 1 1 1 1 1

Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

WP_Hjelle.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.

T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).

