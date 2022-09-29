San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 4 3 Totals 31 6 9 5 Daza cf 3 0 1 0 Pederson rf 3 1 2 2 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 Slater pr-cf 1 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 Davis 1b 3 1 1 0 Cron dh 3 1 0 0 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 1 Díaz c 4 1 1 0 Longoria dh 3 0 0 0 Bouchard lf 2 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 1 1 Montero 1b 4 0 0 1 Villar 3b 4 1 2 0 Toglia rf 4 0 0 1 Vosler lf 3 0 1 0 Trejo 2b 4 1 2 1 Estrada pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Bart c 3 1 1 0 Proctor 2b 3 0 0 1

Colorado 010 010 001 — 3 San Francisco 300 003 00x — 6

E_Daza (6), Villar (6), Hjelle (2). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 6, San Francisco 7. 2B_Trejo (6). 3B_Pederson (2). HR_Trejo (4). SF_Crawford (3), Proctor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Ureña L,3-8 5 4 3 2 4 6 Lawrence 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 Smith 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 Blach 1 0 0 0 0 3

San Francisco Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hjelle W,1-2 4 2 2 1 2 2 Miller H,1 2 0 0 0 0 5 Rogers 1 1 0 0 1 2 Marte 1 1 1 1 1 1

Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 2nd.

WP_Hjelle.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.

T_3:19. A_22,663 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.