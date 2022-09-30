San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Colorado San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 6 9 6 Daza cf 4 1 2 0 Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 Trejo 3b 4 1 1 0 Longoria ph-3b 1 0 1 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 2 0 0 1 Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 0 1 0 Bouchard lf 3 1 1 2 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Toglia rf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 Montero dh 4 0 1 1 Estrada lf-2b 3 1 1 0 Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 Vosler 3b-lf 3 1 0 0 Serven c 3 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 1 2 1 Proctor 2b 2 1 1 4 Slater ph-cf 1 1 1 0

Colorado 000 000 004 — 4 San Francisco 050 000 10x — 6

DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Daza (21), Tovar (1), Slater (15). 3B_Montero (1). HR_Bouchard (2), Proctor (1). SF_Cron (5), Flores (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Feltner L,3-9 6 6 5 5 3 5 Gomber 2 3 1 1 0 2

San Francisco Rodón W,14-8 6 2 0 0 0 10 Cotton 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Brebbia 0 3 2 2 0 0 Doval S,27-30 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, David Arrieta; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:57. A_24,112 (41,915).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.