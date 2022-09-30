Trending:
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

The Associated Press
September 30, 2022 1:00 am
Colorado

San Francisco

ab
r
h
bi

Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 30 6 9 6
Daza cf 4 1 2 0 Pederson rf 3 0 1 0
Trejo 3b 4 1 1 0 Longoria ph-3b 1 0 1 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 2 0 0 1
Cron 1b 3 0 0 1 Ystrzemski cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Bouchard lf 3 1 1 2 Davis dh 4 0 0 0
Toglia rf 4 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0
Montero dh 4 0 1 1 Estrada lf-2b 3 1 1 0
Tovar ss 4 0 1 0 Vosler 3b-lf 3 1 0 0
Serven c 3 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 1 2 1
Proctor 2b 2 1 1 4
Slater ph-cf 1 1 1 0
Colorado 000 000 004 4
San Francisco 050 000 10x 6

DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Daza (21), Tovar (1), Slater (15). 3B_Montero (1). HR_Bouchard (2), Proctor (1). SF_Cron (5), Flores (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Feltner L,3-9 6 6 5 5 3 5
Gomber 2 3 1 1 0 2
San Francisco
Rodón W,14-8 6 2 0 0 0 10
Cotton 2 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Brebbia 0 3 2 2 0 0
Doval S,27-30 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, David Arrieta; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:57. A_24,112 (41,915).

