San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Colorado
San Francisco
ab
r
h
bi
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trejo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ystrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bouchard lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toglia rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Montero dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Estrada lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vosler 3b-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Proctor 2b
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Slater ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|San Francisco
|050
|000
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Colorado 2, San Francisco 0. LOB_Colorado 4, San Francisco 4. 2B_Daza (21), Tovar (1), Slater (15). 3B_Montero (1). HR_Bouchard (2), Proctor (1). SF_Cron (5), Flores (6).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Feltner L,3-9
|6
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Gomber
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón W,14-8
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cotton
|2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Brebbia
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Doval S,27-30
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brebbia pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, David Arrieta; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:57. A_24,112 (41,915).
