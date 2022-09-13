Sanchez and Atlanta United visit Orlando City

Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +104, Atlanta United FC +228, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Juan Sanchez leads Atlanta United into a matchup with Orlando City after scoring three goals against Toronto.

Orlando is 9-9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ercan Kara paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Orlando has scored 36 goals.

United is 6-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara has scored nine goals and added two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has eight goals and five assists for United. Sanchez has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Jack Lynn (injured), Robin Jansson (injured), Joey Dezart (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured).

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

