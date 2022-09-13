Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sanchez and Atlanta United visit Orlando City

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 2:03 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +104, Atlanta United FC +228, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Sanchez leads Atlanta United into a matchup with Orlando City after scoring three goals against Toronto.

Atlanta United FC (9-12-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (12-11-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC +104, Atlanta United FC +228, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Sanchez leads Atlanta United into a matchup with Orlando City after scoring three goals against Toronto.

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

Orlando is 9-9-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ercan Kara paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Orlando has scored 36 goals.

United is 6-8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 4-0-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kara has scored nine goals and added two assists for Orlando. Facundo Torres has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Josef Martinez has eight goals and five assists for United. Sanchez has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Jack Lynn (injured), Robin Jansson (injured), Joey Dezart (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured).

        Read more: Sports News

United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Matheus Rossetto (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
9|19 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
9|19 2022 Future Force Capabilities...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories