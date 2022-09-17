On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
September 17, 2022 8:59 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blue Ridge School 71, Fishburne Military 8

Bruton 21, West Point 7

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 30, Randolph-Macon Academy 8

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for patients? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss with agency and industry leaders how effective data management plays an important role..

Musselman, W.Va. 30, Sherando 26

North Wake Christian, N.C. 54, Beacon Hill 0

Phoebus 41, Bethel 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35, Bishop Ireton 17

TJHS 20, Greensville County 6

Va. Episcopal 44, Broadwater Academy 0

Woodberry Forest 29, Georgetown Prep, Md. 28

Woodside 21, Heritage-Newport News 20

        Read more: Sports News

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News