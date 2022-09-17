Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Selected RHP Franklin German from Worcester (IL). Designated C Kevin Plawecki for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF Andrew Velazquez to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Livan Soto from Rocket City (SL).

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected RHP Franklin German from Worcester (IL). Designated C Kevin Plawecki for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF David Fletcher on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF Andrew Velazquez to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Livan Soto from Rocket City (SL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Max Kepler on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Matt Wallner from St. Paul (IL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated RHP Adbert Alzolay from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Sean Newcomb for assignment. Selected the contract of INF Esteban Quiroz from Iowa (IL). Placed OF Seiya Suzuki on paternity leave. Designated INF Frank Schwindel for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHO Raynel Espinal to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHO from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL. Placed LHP Tyler Anderson on the paternity list.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Added RHP Dakota Hudson as 29th player for a doubleheader.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle and OF Heliot Ramos from Sacramento (PCL). Oprioned OF Willie Calhoun and RHO Luis Ortiz to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Elevated LB Devon Kennard and CB Jace Whittaker from the practice squad to the active roster.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DT Roderick Perry II from the practice squad to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Elevated RB Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Elevated T Larnel Coleman ans WR River Cracraft from the practice squad to the active roster.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMOS— Sent M Hector Herrera (Mexico), F Sebas Ferreira (Paraguay), M Coco Carrasquilla (Panama)and M Darwin Ceren (El Salvador) to their country’s senior national team. Sent F Thor Ulfarsson (Iceland), M Juan Castilla (Colombia), G Xavier Valdez (Dominican Republic) and G Joyner Castilla (Colombia) to country’s national youth team.

