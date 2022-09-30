Seattle 10, Texas 9

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
41
9
12
8
4
12
Semien 2b
5
2
2
4
0
2
.255
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|12
|8
|4
|12
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.255
|Lowe 1b
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|García rf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.219
|Mathias lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|b-Calhoun ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Thompson cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Huff dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Plawecki c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|3-Taveras pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Smith ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|10
|5
|12
|
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.248
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|1-Haggerty pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|2-Toro pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Haniger rf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|3
|.239
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.206
|Winker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|a-C.Santana ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|Kelenic cf
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.157
|D.Moore lf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|c-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Texas
|004
|000
|210
|11_9
|12
|0
|Seattle
|202
|201
|000
|12_10
|13
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Winker in the 8th. b-singled for Mathias in the 10th. c-singled for Frazier in the 11th.
1-ran for France in the 10th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 10th. 3-ran for Plawecki in the 11th.
LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 8. HR_Huff (4), off Gonzales; Semien (25), off Gonzales; García (26), off Gonzales; Semien (26), off Sewald; Lowe (26), off Sewald; Haniger 2 (9), off Gray; Kelenic (6), off Gray; Kelenic (7), off Burke. RBIs_Huff (10), Semien 4 (82), García (97), Lowe (74), Calhoun (48), Haniger 4 (31), Kelenic 3 (17), Raleigh (61), Torrens (13), Crawford (42). SB_Calhoun (3), Toro (2), D.Moore (20). CS_Frazier (6). SF_Semien, Raleigh. S_Smith.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Plawecki 2); Seattle 2 (France, Kelenic). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Seattle 4 for 9.
Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Thompson, Plawecki, France.
DP_Texas 1 (Lowe, Smith, Lowe); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Frazier, France; Crawford, Frazier, France).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|3
|5
|98
|3.93
|Burke
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|34
|1.78
|M.Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.03
|Hernández
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.30
|Leclerc, BS, 7-9
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.83
|King, L, 1-4, BS, 0-5
|0
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.91
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|4
|78
|4.14
|Murfee, H, 7
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.44
|Brash, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.72
|Sewald, H, 8
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|2.71
|Muñoz, BS, 4-8
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.53
|D.Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.86
|Swanson
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.78
|Flexen, W, 8-9
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.64
Inherited runners-scored_Brash 2-0, Muñoz 1-0. WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T_3:48. A_21,094 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.