Seattle 10, Texas 9

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 12 8 4 12 Semien 2b 5 2 2 4 0 2 .255 Lowe 1b 6 1 1 1 0 1 .304 García rf 5 2 1 1 0 2 .250 Jung 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .219 Mathias lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .300 b-Calhoun ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .201 Thompson cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .282 Huff dh 4 1 2 1 1 1 .250 Plawecki c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .250 3-Taveras pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .262 Heim c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Smith ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .201

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 13 10 5 12 Crawford ss 5 0 1 1 1 2 .248 France 1b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .275 1-Haggerty pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Suárez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239 2-Toro pr-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .183 Haniger rf 5 2 2 4 0 3 .239 Raleigh c 3 0 1 1 1 1 .206 Winker dh 2 1 0 0 1 0 .218 a-C.Santana ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .175 Kelenic cf 5 3 2 3 0 2 .157 D.Moore lf-1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .219 Frazier 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 c-Torrens ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .219

Texas 004 000 210 11_9 12 0 Seattle 202 201 000 12_10 13 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Winker in the 8th. b-singled for Mathias in the 10th. c-singled for Frazier in the 11th.

1-ran for France in the 10th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 10th. 3-ran for Plawecki in the 11th.

LOB_Texas 7, Seattle 8. HR_Huff (4), off Gonzales; Semien (25), off Gonzales; García (26), off Gonzales; Semien (26), off Sewald; Lowe (26), off Sewald; Haniger 2 (9), off Gray; Kelenic (6), off Gray; Kelenic (7), off Burke. RBIs_Huff (10), Semien 4 (82), García (97), Lowe (74), Calhoun (48), Haniger 4 (31), Kelenic 3 (17), Raleigh (61), Torrens (13), Crawford (42). SB_Calhoun (3), Toro (2), D.Moore (20). CS_Frazier (6). SF_Semien, Raleigh. S_Smith.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Plawecki 2); Seattle 2 (France, Kelenic). RISP_Texas 1 for 6; Seattle 4 for 9.

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Thompson, Plawecki, France.

DP_Texas 1 (Lowe, Smith, Lowe); Seattle 2 (Crawford, Frazier, France; Crawford, Frazier, France).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 5 8 6 6 3 5 98 3.93 Burke 2 1 1 1 0 4 34 1.78 M.Moore 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.03 Hernández 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 2.30 Leclerc, BS, 7-9 1 1 1 0 1 1 23 2.83 King, L, 1-4, BS, 0-5 0 3 2 1 0 0 13 3.91

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 5 6 4 4 1 4 78 4.14 Murfee, H, 7 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.44 Brash, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 4.72 Sewald, H, 8 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 28 2.71 Muñoz, BS, 4-8 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 16 2.53 D.Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.86 Swanson 1 1 1 0 1 2 19 1.78 Flexen, W, 8-9 1 0 1 0 0 0 9 3.64

Inherited runners-scored_Brash 2-0, Muñoz 1-0. WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T_3:48. A_21,094 (47,929).

