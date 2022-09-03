Trending:
Seattle Sounders host the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action

The Associated Press
September 3, 2022
Houston Dynamo (8-15-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (10-15-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -166, Houston +406, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Sounders and the Houston Dynamo meet in Western Conference play.

The Sounders are 8-10-3 against Western Conference opponents.

The Dynamo are 6-10-5 against conference opponents. The Dynamo are 5-1-1 when they score a pair of goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Sounders won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 2-7-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Dynamo: 2-6-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured).

Dynamo: Thorleifur Ulfarsson (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Daniel Steres (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories