Shakhtar winger Mudryk scores in 1-1 draw with Celtic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Mykhaylo Mudryk scored an early equalizer to give Shakhtar Donetsk a 1-1 draw against Celtic on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Mudryk, who also scored and had two assists in the 4-1 victory over Leipzig last week, used his speed and powerful left foot to beat Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart with a rising shot in the 29th minute.

The 21-year-old Mudryk’s performances will likely provoke more interest from big clubs. He was linked to Arsenal last month.

Celtic, which has had only two wins on the road in 34 Champions League away games, had 17 attempts on goal and forced 21-year-old goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to make eight saves.

The match was played in Poland at Shakhtar’s adopted Champions League home because of the war with Russia in Ukraine.

Shakhtar withstood waves of early Celtic pressure and was fortunate to allow only one goal, a 10th-minute own-goal by Artem Bondarenko. The Shakhtar defender’s sliding challenge diverted a shot by Reo Hatate past Trubin into an unguarded net.

Shakhtar has four points in Group F while Celtic has one. Real Madrid and Leipzig are also in the group.

Celtic’s players wore black armbands in the club’s first game since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week in Scotland at the age of 96.

A banner with an expletive in the Celtic end of the stadium in Warsaw reflected the club’s historic links to Ireland and some fans’ opposition to the British monarchy.

