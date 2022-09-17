Shedeur Sanders leads Jackson St. in 66-24 rout of Grambling

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for four touchdowns and Jackson State rolled to a 66-24 rout of Grambling on Saturday. It was Jackson State’s 12th-straight win against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents. Sanders connected with Dallas Daniels on a pair of touchdown passes as Jackson State (3-0, 2-0) scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions and led 21-17 at the break. The Tigers opened the second half with a kickoff... READ MORE

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders accounted for four touchdowns and Jackson State rolled to a 66-24 rout of Grambling on Saturday.

It was Jackson State’s 12th-straight win against Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents.

Sanders connected with Dallas Daniels on a pair of touchdown passes as Jackson State (3-0, 2-0) scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions and led 21-17 at the break. The Tigers opened the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown, a field goal and two more touchdowns to stretch their lead to 45-17 late in the third quarter. Sanders’ 15-yard touchdown run capped the surge.

Sanders threw nearly 50 yards and caught Willie Gaines in stride for an 86-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth. Sy’veon Wilkerson added more than 100 yards rushing and two scoring runs for the Tigers.

No. 11 Jackson State, which entered with one of the top-ranked defenses in the FCS, gave up its first touchdown of the season when Maurice Washington scored on a 73-yard run for Grambling at the end of the first quarter.

