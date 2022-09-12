On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar out with serious knee injury

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 12:10 pm
MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad striker Sadiq Umar is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury sustained in his third match with the Spanish club.

Sociedad said Monday that Sadiq has a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will need surgery. The club did not say how long he is expected to be sidelined but it’s unlikely Sadiq will be fully recovered by the end...

Sadiq previously played for several clubs in Italy. He helped Nigeria win a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

