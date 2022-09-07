Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Soldier Field gets new turf for Bears’ opener against 49ers

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will be playing on new turf when they open the season at Soldier Field.

Bermuda grass was installed this week at the lakefront stadium instead of the stadium’s traditional Kentucky bluegrass. The Bears hope that leads to fewer issues with a surface that has long been a source of frustration for their own players and coaches as well as opponents.

Coach Matt Eberflus...

READ MORE

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers will be playing on new turf when they open the season at Soldier Field.

Bermuda grass was installed this week at the lakefront stadium instead of the stadium’s traditional Kentucky bluegrass. The Bears hope that leads to fewer issues with a surface that has long been a source of frustration for their own players and coaches as well as opponents.

Coach Matt Eberflus had input in the switch and welcomes the change.

“We feel it’s going to be a nice surface,” coach Eberflus said Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be a fast surface, which I think which lends to help us out.”

        Insight by Zscaler: Cultural change may be one of the bigger challenges of shifting your cybersecurity model to a zero trust architecture. We share how IT and security leaders in both civilian and defense agencies are tackling that and more in our new ebook.

The president of the NFL Players Association blasted the choppy conditions at Soldier Field when the Bears played a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13. The field was in rough shape following an Elton John concert a week earlier.

The new surface was installed after metal band Rammstein performed at the stadium on Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|14 Offutt AFB Technology Showcase
9|14 Oracle ATO Acceleration
9|14 Modernizing Digital Document Workflows:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories