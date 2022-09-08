Sonny Dykes is set for home opener as TCU hosts Tarleton

Tarleton (1-0) at TCU (1-0), 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

TCU plays its home opener under new head coach Sonny Dykes. It will be the only time the Horned Frogs play on campus in September. Fourth-year QB Max Duggan should make his 30th career start on Saturday night, a week after Chandler Morris sprained his left knee in the opener. Morris will be out against Tarleton and then week-to-week. TCU has won 19 of its last 20 home openers since a 27-24 overtime loss to FCS Northwestern State in Gary Patterson’s first home game as head coach in 2001. Tarleton is in the third year of a four-year reclassification period from NCAA Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision.

KEY MATCHUP

Tarleton WRs Jaden Smith and Gabe Douglas against TCU secondary. Smith, a transfer after three seasons at Montana State, had 11 catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns in his Tarleton debut. Douglas is in his third season with the Texans after going to Kilgore College from Denton Ryan High School in North Texas. He had five catches for 126 yards in the season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tarleton: Transfer QB Beau Allen spent the past two seasons at Kentucky. In his Tarleton debut, he completed 23 of 38 passes for 300 yards and three TDs — all to Smith — without a turnover.

TCU: Freshman NT Damonic Williams started in the opener, two days before his 18th birthday. He had three tackles and a sack against Colorado and a key fourth-down stop at the TCU 15 on the opening series.

FACTS & FIGURES

Derius Davis’ 60-yard punt return for a touchdown against Colorado was the fourth of his career, matching TCU’s record. … After only 67 total yards in the first half, the Frogs had 346 total yards after halftime of the 38-13 victory at Colorado … This is only the third season of Division I football for the Texans, who are members of the WAC. They were in the Division II Lone Star Conference before that. … First-year TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie is a Tarleton graduate.

