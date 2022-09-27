On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sorribes Tormo beats 2nd-seeded Trevisan at Parma Open

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 3:49 pm
< a min read
      

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Sara Sorribes Tormo beat second-seeded Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-0 in the opening round of the Parma Ladies Open on Tuesday — marking the third consecutive first-round loss for this year’s French Open semifinalist.

Third-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu advanced when Viktoriya Tomova retired with Begu leading 7-5, 5-1.

Danka Kovinic beat Oceane Dodin 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and will next face 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Also on the red clay courts, Mayar Sherif of Egypt eliminated fifth-seeded Anna Bondar 7-5, 6-4; Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated seventh-seeded Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-5, 6-1; and Italian wild card Matilde Paoletti earned her first tour-level win by beating Romanian qualifier Gabriela Lee 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories